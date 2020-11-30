REFILE-Junk bonds enjoy stellar November, riskiest debt outperforms

(Refiles to delete extraneous word from headline, no other
changes)
* European high-yield market set for best return since April
* Lowest-rated Triple C bonds outperform
* Vaccine news lowers corporate default expectations
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Junk bond markets on both
sides of the Atlantic have notched a stellar November, with the
riskiest securities outperforming on hopes that coronavirus
vaccine rollouts will boost economic recovery and ward off
corporate defaults.
Support also came from hopes Joe Biden's victory in the U.S.
presidential election could bring a stimulus package, while a
divided government in Washington made corporate regulation less
likely.
In Europe, the ICE BofA euro high yield index is set to
return 4.3%, its best month since April, while the
U.S. index, whose yield fell to a record low earlier in
November, has chalked up its best return since July.
Putting aside April, when markets staged a bounce-back after
the March sell-off, it is the best month since 2012 in Europe.
"We've cleared quite a few hurdles recently. Elections are
behind us, the first vaccines are coming out, so positive
developments on both fronts propelled the markets higher and
removed quite a bit of the risk premium that was there," said
Andrey Kuznetsov, fund manager at Federated Hermes.
Clear outperformers were bonds rated Triple C and lower - at
the highest risk of default - returning over 7% in both Europe
and the United States. For the latter, it was the best month
since 2016.
JPMorgan expects European junk default rates to be just 2%
next year.
"What's gone off the table is the sense that more challenged
businesses are going to face some kind of short-term liquidity
crunch, and that's a huge source of relief for investors," said
Ben Thompson, JPMorgan's head of EMEA leveraged finance capital
markets.
Vaccine hopes helped companies hard-hit by the pandemic
including Germany's Lufthansa, Britain's Pure Gym and
cruise operator Carnival tap bond markets.
Carnival managed to sell a six-year U.S. dollar unsecured
bond for a yield of 7.625%, versus nearly 12% on a three-year
secured bond it sold in April.
"There's enough yield in these recent deals that if the
world is anywhere near normal next year, investors could feel
pretty smart for having bought them," Thompson said.
RISKS AHEAD
Sustaining the rally will require incrementally more
positive news, like significant improvements in corporate
earnings next year, according to Kuznetsov.
Wild cards, meanwhile, could be "a change in corporate
behaviour as corporates take advantage of lowest yields of all
times, or some developments around COVID, or missteps by the
central banks and governments adjusting the level of ongoing
support," he said.
Once vaccines become available, ratings agency S&P expects a
scaling back of government support schemes to result in
increasing European 12-month default rates to 8% by next
September, from below 5% at present.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam
Editing by Matthew Lewis)