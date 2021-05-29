Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus

PARIS/BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Air France and
Lufthansa have received approval from Russia for
flight routes to the country that avoid Belarusian airspace, the
airlines said on Saturday.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised
domestic and foreign airlines to avoid Belarusian air space
following the May 23 forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair
jet en route to Lithuania from Greece, and the arrest of
a dissident journalist on board.
Air France said its new flight path to Moscow started on
Saturday and had been authorised for this weekend.
"We ... are awaiting a green light from Russian authorities
for our flights after this weekend," a spokesman said.
Air France, part of the Air France-KLM group, operates one
or two flights a day between Paris and Moscow.
A spokeswoman for Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, said
it had been given approval for the new routes on its flights
from Frankfurt to Moscow and St Petersburg for the foreseeable
future.
Lufthansa currently operates four return flights from
Frankfurt to Moscow and three return flights from Frankfurt to
St Petersburg per week.
(Reporting by Polina Ivanova in Moscow, Matthias Blamont in
Paris and Kirsti Knolle in Berlin. Editing by David Holmes and
Mark Potter)