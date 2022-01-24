Shipping group MSC interested in ITA with Lufthansa as partner

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swiss-based shipping group MSC said
on Monday it had expressed interest in buying a majority stake
in airline ITA with German flagship carrier Lufthansa
as an industrial partner in the deal.
MSC said the two groups had requested an exclusivity period
of 90 days.
"The interest derives from the possibility of activating
positive synergies ... both in the cargo and the passenger
sector," it added.
The state-owned Italian carrier is looking for an equity
partner and has started informal talks with some potential
suitors, both in Europe and overseas.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)