  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SunExpress sees strong European demand for Turkey travel

03/15/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Early morning sunlight cuts across residential housing that stretches to the horizon of Istanbul's skyline in Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, will ramp up capacity to record levels this summer as European demand for flights to Turkey rebounds, its CEO said.

Focused on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean resorts, the carrier expects 9.1 million passengers this year, up more than 50% from 2021, Chief Executive Max Kownatzki said at a news conference in Istanbul.

Antalya-based SunExpress offers flights mainly between Turkey and European countries and carried 6 million passengers last year, with a 75% load factor.

Kownatzki said this year would approach the pre-pandemic passenger numbers of 2019, and that the company would add 25 new routes and 16,250 flights.

"The outlook despite COVID and despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very positive," he said.

"The tourist demand continues to be strong as the summer season approaches. In 2022, we aim to increase our capacity beyond 2019 pre-pandemic levels to coastal cities" including Antalya, Izmir, Dalaman and Bodrum," Kownatzki said.

Turkey, facing soaring inflation and currency depreciation, is aiming for $34.5 billion in tourism revenue this year.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine could have an impact on tourism as Russians and Ukrainians are the country's first and third biggest respective sources of visitors, based on Turkey's tourism ministry data.

SunExpress' deputy general manager, Ahmet Caliskan, said bookings from Europe remained strong but had softened due to the invasion.

"Bookings from European operators and tourism agents were 30% above 2019 levels before the invasion. Now they are still 20% above 2019 levels. We see some negative impact but it is still promising," said Caliskan.

SunExpress does not have flights between Turkey and Russia or Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Jane Merriman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.94% 353.45 End-of-day quote.10.90%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 0.58% 6.911 Delayed Quote.11.15%
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI 0.76% 26.62 End-of-day quote.32.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.17% 107 Delayed Quote.77.39%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.47% 14.7178 Delayed Quote.10.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 491 M 30 196 M 30 196 M
Net income 2022 -45,6 M -50,1 M -50,1 M
Net Debt 2022 10 092 M 11 085 M 11 085 M
P/E ratio 2022 -81,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 212 M 9 020 M 9 020 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 88 067
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG11.15%9 020
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.94%20 428
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.25%17 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-7.54%16 399
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.63%14 877
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.36%12 732