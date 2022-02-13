Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

02/13/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine receives military aid from United States, at the Boryspil International Airport

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace amid the tensions with Moscow, a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday, after the United States warned that Russia could invade the eastern European nation at any time.

Dutch carrier KLM said https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12 it would stop flying to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights. Ukraine's SkyUp said on Sunday it had to divert one flight after the owner of the leased aircraft barred it from entering Ukrainian airspace.

"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president's chief of staff.

"If particular air carriers decide to reconfigure the flight schedule, this certainly has nothing to do with the decisions or policies of our state," he told Reuters.

The United States, its Western allies and other nations have been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and have advised their citizens not to travel to Ukraine amid the standoff.

Washington says the Russian military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12. Moscow denies having any such plan and has described such warnings as "hysteria."

At Kyiv's Borispil Airport, the largest in Ukraine, there was little sign on Saturday of an exodus.

Oksana Yurchenko was traveling back to Australia with her child. "We were visiting our family here in Ukraine. We were planning to stay a bit longer but this situation is a bit scary," the chef and a beauty salon owner said.

Australia has advised its citizens to leave Ukraine and said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy.

Ricky, a Scotsman who lives in Ukraine, said he saw no sign of public anxiety on the streets. "I do not see anyone in fear in Ukraine, everyone is just getting on with their life," he said at the airport as he waited for a flight to go on holiday.

Ukraine's SkyUp said in a statement that one of its planes, carrying 175 passengers from Portugal, had to land in Moldova on Saturday instead of continuing to Ukraine after the Ireland-based owner of the leased aircraft prevented the aircraft entering Ukrainian airspace. It did not give further details.

KLM, part of Air France, said it would stop flying to Ukraine immediately, news agency ANP reported on Saturday, while Lufthansa said it was considering suspending air traffic to Ukraine but had yet to decide.

Two third of the 298 passengers killed when Malaysia Airlines MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, were Dutch citizens.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Andrew Heavens, Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.60% 4.386 Real-time Quote.13.30%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.42% 7.544 Delayed Quote.22.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 77.116 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
08:34aU.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
RE
08:30aU.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
RE
06:49aLufthansa considering suspension of air traffic in Ukraine
RE
06:05aUkraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official
RE
02/11Italy Commences Process To Divest ITA Airways
MT
02/08Lufthansa says it will respond to German cartel office over Condor
RE
02/07LUFTHANSA AG : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
02/04DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : CO2 emissions can now be offset directly on board
PU
02/03LUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
02/02Italy studying decree to sell stakes in Ita Airways, sources say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 486 M 18 802 M 18 802 M
Net income 2021 -2 110 M -2 406 M -2 406 M
Net Debt 2021 10 172 M 11 601 M 11 601 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 019 M 10 286 M 10 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 106 684
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,54 €
Average target price 6,88 €
Spread / Average Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG22.07%10 286
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.32%27 088
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC19.28%23 513
AIR CHINA LIMITED20.40%21 027
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.34%18 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%15 209