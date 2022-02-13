Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine sees no point closing its
airspace amid the tensions with Moscow, a senior Ukrainian
official said on Sunday, after the United States warned that
Russia could invade the eastern European nation at any time.
Dutch carrier KLM said https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12
it would stop flying to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa
said it was considering suspending flights. Ukraine's
SkyUp said on Sunday it had to divert one flight after the owner
of the leased aircraft barred it from entering Ukrainian
airspace.
"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no
point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion,
it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," said Mykhailo
Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president's chief of staff.
"If particular air carriers decide to reconfigure the flight
schedule, this certainly has nothing to do with the decisions or
policies of our state," he told Reuters.
The United States, its Western allies and other nations have
been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and have advised
their citizens not to travel to Ukraine amid the standoff.
Washington says the Russian military, which has more than
100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12.
Moscow denies having any such plan and has described such
warnings as "hysteria."
At Kyiv's Borispil Airport, the largest in Ukraine, there
was little sign on Saturday of an exodus.
Oksana Yurchenko was traveling back to Australia with her
child. "We were visiting our family here in Ukraine. We were
planning to stay a bit longer but this situation is a bit
scary," the chef and a beauty salon owner said.
Australia has advised its citizens to leave Ukraine and said
on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy.
Ricky, a Scotsman who lives in Ukraine, said he saw no sign
of public anxiety on the streets. "I do not see anyone in fear
in Ukraine, everyone is just getting on with their life," he
said at the airport as he waited for a flight to go on holiday.
Ukraine's SkyUp said in a statement that one of its planes,
carrying 175 passengers from Portugal, had to land in Moldova on
Saturday instead of continuing to Ukraine after the
Ireland-based owner of the leased aircraft prevented the
aircraft entering Ukrainian airspace. It did not give further
details.
KLM, part of Air France, said it would stop flying
to Ukraine immediately, news agency ANP reported on Saturday,
while Lufthansa said it was considering suspending air traffic
to Ukraine but had yet to decide.
Two third of the 298 passengers killed when Malaysia
Airlines MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, as it
flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, were Dutch citizens.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
Editing by Andrew Heavens, Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry)