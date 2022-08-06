Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  News
  Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
6.726 EUR   +3.96%
08/06Worst flight chaos over, Lufthansa board member tells Funke media
RE
08/05Lufthansa agrees deal to avert strikes
RE
08/05Deutsche Lufthansa AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Worst flight chaos over, Lufthansa board member tells Funke media

08/06/2022 | 07:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa ground staff in Germany go on strike over 9.5% pay claim, in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - The worst is over for German airline Lufthansa after staff shortages caused flight chaos over the summer, but levels of sick leave remain challenging, board member Christina Foerster told newspapers in the Funke Media group.

Airlines across Europe have struggled to cope with a strong rebound in holiday season demand after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped much travel. Many airports faced huge queues due to staff shortages, prompting last-minute cancellations.

"The low point has passed. Flight operations are largely stabilized," Foerster was quoted as telling Funke in an interview published on Sunday.

"Nevertheless, this summer we are dealing with a level of sick leave that is not easy to offset," said Foerster, adding the situation remained challenging.

Most flight cancellations are affecting domestic routes where there are alternatives, she said. She added, however, that the situation would only improve significantly with the winter flight schedule at the end of October.

Lufthansa said on Thursday it expected demand for short-haul flights in Europe to drive growth at its passenger airlines this year and forecast a return to group operating profit for the full year.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 898 M 31 382 M 31 382 M
Net income 2022 200 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2022 9 546 M 9 695 M 9 695 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 041 M 8 167 M 8 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 73,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,73 €
Average target price 7,06 €
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG8.84%8 167
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 285
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.71%21 024
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%17 718
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.18%14 562
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%13 962