EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html
22.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1842631 22.02.2024 CET/CEST