Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.07.2024 / 10:42 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html



