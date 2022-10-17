AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Advanced search
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/17/2022
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.10.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2022
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464637  17.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
