  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:47 2023-04-11 am EDT
7.885 EUR   +1.15%
03:24aAfr : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/05Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Prospectus - C-028624
PU
04/03Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.04.2023 - Company Presentation
PU
AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/11/2023 | 03:24am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.04.2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604541  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 508 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2023 141 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,67x
Yield 2023 9,66%
Capitalization 1 048 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Average target price 10,22 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klöß-Braekler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Heike Theißing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG7.22%1 137
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.40%80 540
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.47%61 022
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.35%25 714
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.00%18 815
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.29%15 133
