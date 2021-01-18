Log in
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond

01/18/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond 
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond 
18-Jan-2021 / 11:14 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has resolved today to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender its senior 
unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2018 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million (ISIN 
DE000A2GSLC6). The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of 50 bps and the rate, 
expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap 
transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as 
such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market 
convention. 
The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the 
repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as 
tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 18 January 2021 on. 
Contact: 
Walter Allwicher 
Managing Director, Communications 
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG 
              Parkring 28 
              85748 Garching 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201 
Fax:          +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201 
E-mail:       info@pfandbriefbank.com 
Internet:     http://www.pfandbriefbank.com 
ISIN:         DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 
              AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter 
              https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/ 
              liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of 
              further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche 
              Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/ 
              mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html 
WKN:          801900 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1161258 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1161258 18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

