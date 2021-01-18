DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchmark bond 18-Jan-2021 / 11:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has resolved today to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender its senior unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2018 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million (ISIN DE000A2GSLC6). The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of 50 bps and the rate, expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market convention. The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 18 January 2021 on. Contact: Walter Allwicher Managing Director, Communications +49 (0) 89 2880 28 787 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Parkring 28 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201 Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201 E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/ liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/ mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html WKN: 801900 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 1161258 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

