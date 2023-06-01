Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:01 2023-06-01 am EDT
7.068 EUR   +0.54%
11:19aDeutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.06.2023 pbb offers fixed-term deposits via WeltSparen
PU
05/30Sirius Real Estate Secures EUR58 Million Credit Facility
MT
05/30Sirius Real Estate completes early refinancing of facility
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.06.2023 pbb offers fixed-term deposits via WeltSparen

06/01/2023 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Deutsche Pfandbriefbank diversifies funding sources with Raisin
  • Cooperation with Raisin important milestone within the framework of the strategic goals

In its deposits business with private customers, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG will cooperate with Raisin GmbH, the operator of the WeltSparen investment platform, with its pbb direkt offering. With immediate effect, WeltSparen customers will also be able to benefit from various fixed-term deposit offers from pbb direkt.

The cooperation with Raisin is a milestone for pbb. As part of its Strategy 2026, the bank is focusing on deposits business via pbb direkt. pbb plans to grow to a volume of EUR 8 billion in retail deposits by 2026 in order to further diversify the bank's funding base cost-efficiently. In this context, pbb is well on track: it has already raised more than EUR 5.5 billion in retail customer deposits. The cooperation with Raisin now gives pbb access to the deposits of hundreds of thousands of WeltSparen customers and thus represents an important addition to pbb's own extensive activities.

With its innovative internet platform weltsparen.de, Raisin offers easy and fast access to fixed-term deposits. "We are very pleased about the cooperation with Raisin. Weltsparen.de offers convenient access to overnight and term deposits. Their clients can now easily place fixed-term deposits with pbb direkt," explains Marcus Schulte, the responsible member of the Management Board at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Katharina Lüth, Chief Client Officer and Managing Director at Raisin, adds, "Deutsche Pfandbriefbank looks back on a long tradition and is one of Europe's leading specialist banks, which with pbb direkt has also often been found in top positions in interest rate comparisons. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer WeltSparen customers attractive savings products from pbb direkt with immediate effect."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:18:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
11:19aDeutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.06.2023 pbb offers fixed-term deposits via WeltSparen
PU
05/30Sirius Real Estate Secures EUR58 Million Credit Facility
MT
05/30Sirius Real Estate completes early refinancing of facility
AN
05/25Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 25.05.2023 pbb shareholders receive a dividend of  0.95 per sha..
PU
05/23Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/17Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Supplement - C-028946
PU
05/16DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral ra..
MD
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/15Pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Solid Q1 figures below the pre..
Alphavalue
05/15Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY as of 05/15/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 483 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2023 130 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,36x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 945 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,03 €
Average target price 9,96 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klöß-Braekler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Heike Theißing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG-3.30%1 008
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.98%75 393
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.12%58 862
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES5.61%26 090
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-2.98%17 089
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.1.78%15 412
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer