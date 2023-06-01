Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.06.2023 pbb offers fixed-term deposits via WeltSparen

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank diversifies funding sources with Raisin

Cooperation with Raisin important milestone within the framework of the strategic goals

In its deposits business with private customers, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG will cooperate with Raisin GmbH, the operator of the WeltSparen investment platform, with its pbb direkt offering. With immediate effect, WeltSparen customers will also be able to benefit from various fixed-term deposit offers from pbb direkt.

The cooperation with Raisin is a milestone for pbb. As part of its Strategy 2026, the bank is focusing on deposits business via pbb direkt. pbb plans to grow to a volume of EUR 8 billion in retail deposits by 2026 in order to further diversify the bank's funding base cost-efficiently. In this context, pbb is well on track: it has already raised more than EUR 5.5 billion in retail customer deposits. The cooperation with Raisin now gives pbb access to the deposits of hundreds of thousands of WeltSparen customers and thus represents an important addition to pbb's own extensive activities.

With its innovative internet platform weltsparen.de, Raisin offers easy and fast access to fixed-term deposits. "We are very pleased about the cooperation with Raisin. Weltsparen.de offers convenient access to overnight and term deposits. Their clients can now easily place fixed-term deposits with pbb direkt," explains Marcus Schulte, the responsible member of the Management Board at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Katharina Lüth, Chief Client Officer and Managing Director at Raisin, adds, "Deutsche Pfandbriefbank looks back on a long tradition and is one of Europe's leading specialist banks, which with pbb direkt has also often been found in top positions in interest rate comparisons. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer WeltSparen customers attractive savings products from pbb direkt with immediate effect."

