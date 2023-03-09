Advanced search
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:21 2023-03-08 am EST
9.420 EUR   -1.67%
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 09.03.2023 pbb generates pre-tax result of 213 million and specifies strategic growth targets
PU
02/27Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 27.02.2023 pbb provides approx. EUR 100 million credit facilities to Realterm
PU
02/23DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 09.03.2023 pbb generates pre-tax result of 213 million and specifies strategic growth targets

03/09/2023 | 01:12am EST
Garching, 9 March 2023 - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb), a leading European specialist bank for commercial real estate finance, will concentrate on diversifying its business model in the years to come, thus establishing a broader foundation for future revenue growth and increased profitability. The Bank aims to increase return on equity before taxes to more than 10% by year-end 2026 and is systematically refining the strategy presented in March 2022, which focuses on organic growth in the core business, a significant expansion of capital-light commission-based business, and diversification of the funding base. Green finance and digitalisation remain core elements of the strategic thrust across all growth areas. The Bank intends to maintain its con-servative risk profile and adhere to its traditionally strict cost discipline.

pbb generated a pre-tax result of €213 million (audited consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS, Supervisory Board approval pending) in the 2022 fi-nancial year, reaching the upper end of the forecast range. Return on equity before taxes amounted to 6.3% (5.5% after taxes). In light of the solid results, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 95 cents per no-par value share entitled to dividends to the Annual General Meeting, equalling a consistently high distribution ratio of around 75% (based on consolidated net income attributable to shareholders in accordance with IFRS after taxes and the AT1 coupon). At a share price of € 9.42 (XETRA closing price on 8 March 2023) the dividend yield amounts to approximately 10 %.

"pbb has proven once again that its business model is strong and robust, standing tall even in a highly challenging year for the world economy. We are aiming once again to pay our shareholders a highly attractive dividend. Sup-ported by our solid operating performance and comfortable capitalisation, we will be able to reinforce investments into strategic development during 2023, whilst maintaining our conservative risk profile and strict cost discipline, con-tinuing to prudently manage the risk/reward ratio, and remaining a reliable div-idend stock for long-term investors," said CEO Andreas Arndt.

Read the complete press release here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 526 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2022 157 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 9,09%
Capitalization 1 267 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 776
Free-Float 95,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,42 €
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Heike Theißing Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Duhnkrack Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG29.57%1 338