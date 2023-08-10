Results Q2/H1 2023 - Analyst Presentation
10 August 2023
Disclaimer
- This presentation is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction, including any jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
- No warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. You must make your own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of pbb and its direct and indirect subsidiaries and their securities. Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
- This presentation may only be made available, distributed or passed on to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.
- This presentation may only be made available, distributed or passed on to persons in Australia who qualify as 'wholesale clients' as defined in section 761G of the Australian Corporations Act.
- This presentation is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute to any other person.
- This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on calculations, estimates and assumptions made by the company's top management and external advisors and are believed warranted. These statements may be identified by such words as 'may', 'plans', 'expects', 'believes' and similar expressions, or by their context and are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. Such factors include general economic conditions, the conditions of the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere, the performance of pbb's core markets and changes in laws and regulations. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
- By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the noted limitations.
Results Q2/H1 2023 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited, but reviewed), 10 August 2023 / © Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
2
1. Highlights H1/23
2. Operative Highlights
AGENDA
3. Financial Performance
4. Summary
5. Appendix
Results Q2/H1 2023 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited, but reviewed), 10 August 2023 / © Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
3
HIGHLIGHTS H1/23
PBT guidance 2023 confirmed - cost cutting
program initiated
PBT of € 81 mn in H1/23 - full-year guidance of € 170-200 mn confirmed
REF portfolio strongly increased by € 0.9 bn to € 30.2 bn with
improving margin
New business volume stays low in reflection of market environment
- full-year guidance adjusted to € 6.5-8 bn1
Strategic initiatives pushed forward in a tightly focused manner with continuous progress
Cost cutting program initiated - cost reduction to 2022 level with medium-term CIR target of <45% by 2026
1. Incl. extensions > 1 year
Results Q2/H1 2023 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited, but reviewed), 10 August 2023 / © Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
4
STRATEGIC AGENDA
2023
Invest into our business
Start investing to lay the
foundation for the
implementation of our plan and steer through difficult markets
We aim to deliver our plan in three phases by 2026
2026 & beyond
2024 & 2025
Release our full
potential
Accelerate our
Further scale up our growth
performance
initiatives beyond 2026
Harvest first benefits to lift our
performance beyond past levels
Results Q2/H1 2023 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited, but reviewed), 10 August 2023 / © Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:47:30 UTC.