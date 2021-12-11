Log in
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 10.12.2021 pbb to pay a further  0.32 dividend per share for financial year 2020

12/11/2021 | 07:26am EST
  • Shareholders to receive a total dividend of € 0.58 per share for 2020 - dividend yield of 6.6%
  • Payout ratio again amounts to 75%

Munich, 10 December 2021 - Shareholders of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) will receive a further dividend payment of € 0.32 per no-par value share entitled to dividend for the financial year. This was decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company on Friday with 99.9% of the valid votes cast. Together with the dividend payment of €0.26 resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021, the total dividend for fiscal 2020 amounts to €0.58 per dividend-bearing share. Based on the pbb share price of € 8.80 at the end of 2020, the dividend yield is around 6.6%.

The total dividend payout amounts to approximately € 78 million. In line with its long-term dividend strategy and despite the special circumstances due to the COVID 19 pandemic, pbb thus again achieves a payout ratio for the 2020 financial year of 75% in relation to the 2020 IFRS consolidated net profit after tax and AT1 coupon of € 103 million.

CEO Andreas Arndt reiterated that pbb expects pre-tax profit for the 2021 financial year to be at the upper end of, or slightly above, the guidance of € 180 million to € 220 million, which had been raised in July, and that it is looking ahead to 2022 with confidence. At the same time, Arndt emphasized pbb's strong capital base as well as its clear risk profile and excellent positioning in the market.

The presence at the EGM was 36.3% of the share capital.

Media contacts
pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Walter Allwicher, +49 89 2880-28787, walter.allwicher@pfandbriefbank.com


Note to editors
pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (www.pfandbriefbank.com) is a leading specialist lender for financing commercial real estate and public investments in Europe and the United States of America. pbb is a major issuer of Pfandbriefe, which makes it also an important player in the European covered bond markets overall. pbb is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 12:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
