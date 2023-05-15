Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 15.05.2023 - Results Q1/2023
05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Results Q1 2023 - Analyst Presentation
Results Q1/23 15 May 2023
1. Highlights Q1/23
AGENDA
2.
3.
Operative Highlights
Financial Highlights
4. ESG
5. Strategic Initiatives
6. Summary
7. Appendix
Results Q1/23 15 May 2023
HIGHLIGHTS Q1/23
pbb remains on track in difficult market
environment
Progress on strategic initiatives
Pre-tax profit of € 32 million in-line with full-year guidance 2023
Increased average gross portfolio margin
Release of management overlay keeps risk provisions low
Retail deposit volume strongly increased
Results Q1/23 15 May 2023
THE ROAD AHEAD
2023
Operative resilience
NII reduced due to floors/TLTRO - catch-up from H2/23 expected
Forward-lookingrisk approach keeps risk provisioning on low level, while loan loss reserves remain stable
On track to deliver on guidance
Year of Investments
2023 Year of Investments to lay the foundation for the implementation of our plan and steer through difficult markets
We aim to deliver our plan in three phases by 2026 - 2023 is Year of Investments
2026 & beyond
2024 & 2025
Release our full potential
Accelerate our
Further scale up our growth
performance
initiatives beyond 2026
Harvest first benefits to lift our
performance beyond past levels
Results Q1/23 15 May 2023
