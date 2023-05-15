Advanced search
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 15.05.2023 - Results Q1/2023

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Results Q1 2023 - Analyst Presentation

Disclaimer

  • This presentation is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction, including any jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
  • No warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. You must make your own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of pbb and its direct and indirect subsidiaries and their securities. Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
  • This presentation may only be made available, distributed or passed on to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.
  • This presentation may only be made available, distributed or passed on to persons in Australia who qualify as 'wholesale clients' as defined in section 761G of the Australian Corporations Act.
  • This presentation is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute to any other person.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on calculations, estimates and assumptions made by the company's top management and external advisors and are believed warranted. These statements may be identified by such words as 'may', 'plans', 'expects', 'believes' and similar expressions, or by their context and are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. Such factors include general economic conditions, the conditions of the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere, the performance of pbb's core markets and changes in laws and regulations. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
  • By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the noted limitations.

Results Q1/23 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited) 15 May 2023

2

1. Highlights Q1/23

AGENDA

2.

3.

Operative Highlights

Financial Highlights

4. ESG

5. Strategic Initiatives

6. Summary

7. Appendix

Results Q1/23 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited) 15 May 2023

3

HIGHLIGHTS Q1/23

pbb remains on track in difficult market

environment

Progress on strategic initiatives

Pre-tax profit of € 32 million in-line with full-year guidance 2023

Increased average gross portfolio margin

Release of management overlay keeps risk provisions low

Retail deposit volume strongly increased

Results Q1/23 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited) 15 May 2023

4

THE ROAD AHEAD

2023

Operative resilience

  • NII reduced due to floors/TLTRO - catch-up from H2/23 expected
  • Forward-lookingrisk approach keeps risk provisioning on low level, while loan loss reserves remain stable
  • On track to deliver on guidance

Year of Investments

2023 Year of Investments to lay the foundation for the implementation of our plan and steer through difficult markets

We aim to deliver our plan in three phases by 2026 - 2023 is Year of Investments

2026 & beyond

2024 & 2025

Release our full potential

Accelerate our

Further scale up our growth

performance

initiatives beyond 2026

Harvest first benefits to lift our

performance beyond past levels

Results Q1/23 (IFRS, pbb Group, unaudited) 15 May 2023

5

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
