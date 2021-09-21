Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 20.09.2021 pbb provides 90mn for a logistics portfolio in Poland acquired through BentallGreenOak's Core Plus Logistics Fund

09/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided an investment loan facility and a VAT facility totalling €90mn to GreenOak Europe Core Plus Logistics, a fund managed by BetallGreenOak (BGO). The fund will utilise the proceeds for the acquisition financing of a logistics portfolio in Poland. pbb acted as arranger and sole lender under the facilities.

The portfolio consists of five assets along key logistic destinations across central and western Poland. All properties are newly built Class A warehouse assets of which three are located in Warsaw, one in Poznan and one in Radom. The well-diversified portfolio comprises a total of 191,000m² gross lettable area and is let to over 20 reputable tenants.

Charles Balch, Head of International Clients, UK, CEE & USA at pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank said: "We have a long standing relationship with BGO and are very pleased to support them in their first logistics portfolio acquisition in Poland. Poland is an important market for pbb and we are looking forward to continue working with BGO in the logistics sector in Poland and beyond."

Media contacts:
Walter Allwicher, +49 89 2880-28787, walter.allwicher@pfandbriefbank.com
Nina Lux, +49 89 2880-11496, nina.lux@pfandbriefbank.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
