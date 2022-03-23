Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 23.03.2022 pbb provides EUR 128 million to DIC Asset AG for the purchase of an office portfolio in Cologne

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

pbb has provided DIC Asset AG EUR 128 million for the purchase of an office portfolio in Cologne.

The portfolio consists of three office properties, which are located in the Braunsfeld and Ehrenfeld districts and are characterised by central accessibility. Together, the properties offer approximately 60,000 m² of rental space with around 900 parking spaces. The majority of the rental space is let long-term to a single public sector tenant.

Gerhard Meitinger, Head of Real Estate Finance Germany at pbb, said: "We are delighted to be able to support our long-standing client DIC Asset AG in another transaction. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we see an unchanged pronounced demand for office properties, which is encountering a very low supply of contemporary office properties in central locations."

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
06:04aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 23.03.2022 pbb provides EUR 128 million to DIC Asset AG for the ..
PU
03/21S&P Raises Outlook On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's BBB+/A-2 Ratings to Stable from Negativ..
MT
03/17DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/15DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/10DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/09DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 09.03.2022 pbb increases pre-tax profit by approximately 90 mil..
PU
03/09Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
02/24DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 24.02.2022 ​​​​​​​Germ..
PU
02/21DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 21.02.2022 pbb has issued around 685 million in green loans sin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 566 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2021 176 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
Yield 2021 8,66%
Capitalization 1 553 M 1 711 M 1 711 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 782
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,55 €
Average target price 12,44 €
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heike Theißing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG9.27%1 711
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.45%103 428
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.11%57 163
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-0.71%32 690
FIRSTRAND LIMITED21.33%27 855
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED7.92%17 213