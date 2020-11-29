Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 27.11.2020 pbb arranged financing for CBRE Global Investors

Log in
11/29/2020
Munich/Paris, 27th November 2020 - pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided EUR 100mn senior secured loan facility to CBRE Global Investors to refinance an existing debt on three logistic properties in the CBRE Logistics Venture Fund. pbb acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Facility and Security Agent.

The 363,510sqm well-connected pure logistics portfolio includes three properties all located in the Paris region (Bruyères, Lagny and Villabé). The tenant base includes highly regarded names such as Auchan and XPO.

Charles Balch, Head of Real Estate Finance International Clients, UK, CEE & USA: 'We are pleased to be able to support CBRE Global investors, one of our core clients, with this refinancing of a prime logistics portfolio in Ile-de-France. Logistics is obviously one of the asset classes that are best positioned to perform well in the current difficult situation, and we will continue to look for opportunities in this sector.'

Laurie Lagarde, Logistics Fund Manager Europe, CBRE Global Investors said: 'The refinancing of these assets demonstrates our strong activity in the logistics sector. On behalf our clients, we have financed or refinanced approximately €308 million of debt out of a total of €715 million in assets acquired this year.'

Duco Mook, Head of Treasury & Debt Financing EMEA, CBRE Global Investors added: 'Notwithstanding the challenging environment that we are all faced with, refinancing of prime assets in defensive sectors such as logistics, remain a straightforward deal. It helps that we can build further on strong longstanding lender relationships such as the relationship with pbb. This deal is one of the many refinancing's that we have secured throughout the pandemic and we are pleased that we are able to continue to attract strong financing terms in today's market.'

Please find a french translation here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:32:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
