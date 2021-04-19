DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



19.04.2021 / 11:01

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021

Address:

