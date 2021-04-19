Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.04.2021 / 11:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2021
Address: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

19.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1186181  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
05:02aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
04/07DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 07.04.2021 pbb provides SEK 300mn financing to Baring..
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 06.04.2021 pbb provides 115mn financing for a logist..
PU
03/22DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 22.03.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ge..
PU
03/22DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section..
DJ
03/19DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 19.03.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ge..
PU
03/18DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 18.03.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ge..
PU
03/18DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section..
DJ
03/18DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
03/09DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 503 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2021 113 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,93%
Capitalization 1 305 M 1 564 M 1 562 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,67 €
Last Close Price 9,71 €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG10.36%1 564
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION28.40%63 320
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.58%62 297
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES12.97%31 330
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.78%20 537
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.19%11 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ