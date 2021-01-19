Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/19/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.01.2021 / 12:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Street: Parkring 28
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jan 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.90 % 0.00 % 4.90 % 134475308
Previous notification 5.32 % 0.00 % 5.32 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008019001 0 6595513 0.00 % 4.90 %
Total 6595513 4.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
18 Jan 2021


19.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161636  19.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161636&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
06:36aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 19.01.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ger..
PU
06:31aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
01/18DGAP-ADHOC : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsec..
DJ
01/18DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb to offer repurchase of senior unsecured benchma..
EQ
01/14DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 14.01.2021 pbb arranged EUR 28 million financing for D..
PU
01/13DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.01.2021 Caisse des Dépôts and pbb Deutsche Pfandbri..
PU
01/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.01.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ger..
PU
01/12DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
01/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
2020DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 30.12.2020 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ger..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 485 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2020 84,9 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 1 228 M 1 483 M 1 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 3,08%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,32 €
Last Close Price 9,13 €
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG3.81%1 483
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.64%28 425
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB4.16%14 593
KINNEVIK AB1.13%13 889
LIFCO AB (PUBL)4.06%8 892
SOMFY SA6.93%6 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ