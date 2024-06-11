Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 11, 2024 at 03:30 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.06.2024 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Street:
Parkring 28
Postal code:
85748
City:
Garching Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.34 %
12.02 %
12.36 %
134475308
Previous notification
0.89 %
12.91 %
13.79 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008019001
0
454694
0 %
0.34 %
Total
454694
0.34 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
13657597
10.16 %
Right Of Use
Open
10091
0.01 %
Total
13667688
10.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap
05.06.2034
Cash
1864166
1.39 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
635719
0.47 %
Total
2499886
1.86 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
6.93 %
6.93 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10 Jun 2024
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG is a Germany-based bank for real estate finance and public investment finance. The Company is engaged in three core business areas: Public Sector Finance, Real Estate Finance and Debt Instruments. Public Sector Finance includes the financing of public sector investments in the fields of infrastructure, municipal and residential construction, utilities and healthcare. In addition, it provides investment lending and debt management. Real Estate Finance includes real estate investment funding and financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, portfolio financing, standby facilities and derivatives. Debt Instruments includes fixed income bonds involving issuing mortgage and public sector debentures. The Company is active in Europe, notably in France, the United Kingdom, Benelux countries, Nordic countries, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The Company is a part of the HRE Group, which is wholly owned by the German government.