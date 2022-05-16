DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb explores market for Tier 2 capital issuance



Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) is exploring the market for a potential issuance of a subordinated bond with a 10.25-year maturity in an aggregate principal amount of ? 300 million. It is intended that the instrument meets the regulatory requirements for Tier 2 instruments according to the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and would therefore be eligible as supplementary capital.





