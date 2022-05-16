|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb explores market for Tier 2 capital issuance
16-May-2022 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) is exploring the market for a potential issuance of a subordinated bond with a 10.25-year maturity in an aggregate principal amount of ? 300 million. It is intended that the instrument meets the regulatory requirements for Tier 2 instruments according to the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and would therefore be eligible as supplementary capital.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|
|Parkring 28
|
|85748 Garching
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1353105
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1353105 16-May-2022 CET/CEST