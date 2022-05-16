Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
  News
  Summary
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 06:12:48 am EDT
11.17 EUR   +2.06%
05/10Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/25DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb explores market for Tier 2 capital issuance

05/16/2022 | 05:52am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb explores market for Tier 2 capital issuance

16-May-2022 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) is exploring the market for a potential issuance of a subordinated bond with a 10.25-year maturity in an aggregate principal amount of ? 300 million. It is intended that the instrument meets the regulatory requirements for Tier 2 instruments according to the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and would therefore be eligible as supplementary capital.


Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1353105

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1353105  16-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
