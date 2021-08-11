Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Alternative Leistungskennzahlen zum 30. Juni 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

Definitions and Usefulness

Usefulness

pbb Group uses return on equity before (after) tax as most important key performance indicator (KPI) to measure profitability. Return on equity after tax is another KPI used in the internal managementsystem. However, the informative value of the respective KPI is limited by the fact that they represent rates (quota). Therefore, they do not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of profit or loss before tax (or net in- come/loss) or average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest. In addition, annualised projections of profit before tax (or net income) provided during the course of the year may be inaccurate due to the linear extrapolation method. Moreover, non-recurring effects may have an influence on return on equity before and after tax without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's profitability.

COST-INCOME RATIO Definition general and administrative expenses and net income from Cost-income ratio = write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets operating income

Operating income comprises the sum of net interest income, net fee and commission income, net income from fair value measurement, net income from realisations, net income from hedge accounting and net other operating income.

Usefulness

Cost-income ratio is used within pbb Group as most important key indicator to monitor cost discipline and efficiency, and is defined as KPI in the internal management system. However, the informative value of the cost-income ratio is limited by the fact that it represents a rate (quo- ta). Therefore, it does not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of general and administrative expenses, net income from write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets or operating income. Non-recurring effects may have an influence on the cost-income ratio through income and expenses without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's efficiency.

FINANCING VOLUMES

Definition

Financing volume is the notional amount of the drawn parts of granted loans and the securities portfolio (customer business). The financing volume includes "Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" and "Financial assets at amortised cost after credit loss allowances".

The average financing volume is the arithmetic mean based on the value at the beginning of the year and the values at the quarterly reporting dates of the current financial year.

Usefulness

The financing volumes of the strategic segments Real Estate Finance is defined as financial KPIs in the internal management system. The financing volume is a significant factor influencing the future earning power of pbb Group, since it represents the interest-bearing part of active customer business. New business volume, as well as repayments, are the main drivers for the