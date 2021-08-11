Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Alternative Leistungskennzahlen zum 30. Juni 2021
08/11/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Alternative
Performance Measures
As of 30 June 2021
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group
Contents
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group
3
Definitions and Usefulness
3
Reconciliation Statements
5
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group
Definitions and Usefulness
Deutsche Pfand- briefbank Group
The consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2021 are based on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted in European law by the European Commission as part of its endorsement process.
Definitions and Usefulness
RETURN ON EQUITY
Definition
Return on equity
before tax
Return on equity
after tax
annualised profit before tax attributable to shareholders
less AT1-coupon
average equity excluding accumulated other comprehen-
sive income (OCI) from cash flow hedge
accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI,
additional equity instruments (AT1 capital) and
non-controlling interest
annualised net income attributable to shareholders
less AT1-coupon
average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest
During the course of the year, the annualised profit before tax (net income) is based on the current figure (before/after tax) as disclosed according to IFRS, divided by the number of months elapsed and multiplied by the factor 12.
Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest is the arithmetic mean based on the amount at the beginning of the year and the amounts as disclosed at the quarterly reporting dates of the current financial year. Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest comprises the following items: subscribed capital, additional paid-in capital, retained earnings, consolidated profit and OCI from pension commitments.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021
3
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group
Definitions and Usefulness
Usefulness
pbb Group uses return on equity before (after) tax as most important key performance indicator (KPI) to measure profitability. Return on equity after tax is another KPI used in the internal managementsystem. However, the informative value of the respective KPI is limited by the fact that they represent rates (quota). Therefore, they do not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of profit or loss before tax (or net in- come/loss) or average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest. In addition, annualised projections of profit before tax (or net income) provided during the course of the year may be inaccurate due to the linear extrapolation method. Moreover, non-recurring effects may have an influence on return on equity before and after tax without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's profitability.
COST-INCOME RATIO
Definition
general and administrative expenses and net income from
Cost-income ratio
=
write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets
operating income
Operating income comprises the sum of net interest income, net fee and commission income, net income from fair value measurement, net income from realisations, net income from hedge accounting and net other operating income.
Usefulness
Cost-income ratio is used within pbb Group as most important key indicator to monitor cost discipline and efficiency, and is defined as KPI in the internal management system. However, the informative value of the cost-income ratio is limited by the fact that it represents a rate (quo- ta). Therefore, it does not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of general and administrative expenses, net income from write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets or operating income. Non-recurring effects may have an influence on the cost-income ratio through income and expenses without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's efficiency.
FINANCING VOLUMES
Definition
Financing volume is the notional amount of the drawn parts of granted loans and the securities portfolio (customer business). The financing volume includes "Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" and "Financial assets at amortised cost after credit loss allowances".
The average financing volume is the arithmetic mean based on the value at the beginning of the year and the values at the quarterly reporting dates of the current financial year.
Usefulness
The financing volumes of the strategic segments Real Estate Finance is defined as financial KPIs in the internal management system. The financing volume is a significant factor influencing the future earning power of pbb Group, since it represents the interest-bearing part of active customer business. New business volume, as well as repayments, are the main drivers for the
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021
4
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group
Reconciliation Statements
financing volume. However, new business volume provides only a limited basis from which to draw conclusions regarding financing volume amounts, since pbb Group's influence on repayments is limited. In addition, financing volumes are subject to foreign exchange rate movements beyond pbb Group's sphere of influence.
Reconciliation Statements
RETURN ON EQUITY BEFORE TAX AND AFTER TAX
Return on equity reconciliation 1 January to 30 June 2021
in € million (if not otherwise stated)
1.1.2021
31.3.2021
30.6.2021
Equity
3,294
3,335
3,341
Less accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair
value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest
-347
-335
-328
Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial
assets at fair value through OCI, AT1-Kapital and non-controlling interest
2,947
3,000
3,013
1.1-
Calculation
30.6.2021
Annualised profit before tax attributable to shareholders less AT1-coupon
213
Annualised net income attributable to shareholders less AT1-coupon
179
Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting,
financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest
2,987
Return on equity before tax
(in %)
7.1
Return on equity after tax
(in %)
6.0
Return on equity reconciliation 1 January to 30 June 20201)
in € million (if not otherwise stated)
1.1.2020
31.3.2020
30.6.2020
Equity
3,217
3,225
3,217
Less accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair
value through OCI and AT1 capital
-371
-362
-361
Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial
assets at fair value through OCI and AT1-Kapital
2.846
2.863
2.856
1.1-
Calculation
30.6.2020
Annualised profit before tax less AT1-coupon
43
Annualised net income less AT1-coupon
27
Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting,
financial assets at fair value through OCI and AT1 capital
2,855
Return on equity before tax
(in %)
1.5
Return on equity after tax
(in %)
0.9
1) Adjusted due to IAS 8.42.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021
5
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:02 UTC.