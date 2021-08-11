Log in
    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Alternative Leistungskennzahlen zum 30. Juni 2021

08/11/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Alternative

Performance Measures

As of 30 June 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

Contents

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

3

Definitions and Usefulness

3

Reconciliation Statements

5

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

Definitions and Usefulness

Deutsche Pfand- briefbank Group

The consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2021 are based on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted in European law by the European Commission as part of its endorsement process.

Definitions and Usefulness

RETURN ON EQUITY

Definition

Return on equity

before tax

Return on equity

after tax

annualised profit before tax attributable to shareholders

less AT1-coupon

average equity excluding accumulated other comprehen-

  • sive income (OCI) from cash flow hedge
    accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI,
    additional equity instruments (AT1 capital) and
    non-controlling interest

annualised net income attributable to shareholders

less AT1-coupon

  • average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest

During the course of the year, the annualised profit before tax (net income) is based on the current figure (before/after tax) as disclosed according to IFRS, divided by the number of months elapsed and multiplied by the factor 12.

Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest is the arithmetic mean based on the amount at the beginning of the year and the amounts as disclosed at the quarterly reporting dates of the current financial year. Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest comprises the following items: subscribed capital, additional paid-in capital, retained earnings, consolidated profit and OCI from pension commitments.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021

3

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

Definitions and Usefulness

Usefulness

pbb Group uses return on equity before (after) tax as most important key performance indicator (KPI) to measure profitability. Return on equity after tax is another KPI used in the internal managementsystem. However, the informative value of the respective KPI is limited by the fact that they represent rates (quota). Therefore, they do not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of profit or loss before tax (or net in- come/loss) or average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest. In addition, annualised projections of profit before tax (or net income) provided during the course of the year may be inaccurate due to the linear extrapolation method. Moreover, non-recurring effects may have an influence on return on equity before and after tax without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's profitability.

COST-INCOME RATIO

Definition

general and administrative expenses and net income from

Cost-income ratio

=

write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets

operating income

Operating income comprises the sum of net interest income, net fee and commission income, net income from fair value measurement, net income from realisations, net income from hedge accounting and net other operating income.

Usefulness

Cost-income ratio is used within pbb Group as most important key indicator to monitor cost discipline and efficiency, and is defined as KPI in the internal management system. However, the informative value of the cost-income ratio is limited by the fact that it represents a rate (quo- ta). Therefore, it does not provide information (and cannot be used to draw conclusions) on the absolute amount of general and administrative expenses, net income from write-downs and write-ups on non-financial assets or operating income. Non-recurring effects may have an influence on the cost-income ratio through income and expenses without any long-term repercussions on pbb Group's efficiency.

FINANCING VOLUMES

Definition

Financing volume is the notional amount of the drawn parts of granted loans and the securities portfolio (customer business). The financing volume includes "Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss", "Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income" and "Financial assets at amortised cost after credit loss allowances".

The average financing volume is the arithmetic mean based on the value at the beginning of the year and the values at the quarterly reporting dates of the current financial year.

Usefulness

The financing volumes of the strategic segments Real Estate Finance is defined as financial KPIs in the internal management system. The financing volume is a significant factor influencing the future earning power of pbb Group, since it represents the interest-bearing part of active customer business. New business volume, as well as repayments, are the main drivers for the

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021

4

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Group

Reconciliation Statements

financing volume. However, new business volume provides only a limited basis from which to draw conclusions regarding financing volume amounts, since pbb Group's influence on repayments is limited. In addition, financing volumes are subject to foreign exchange rate movements beyond pbb Group's sphere of influence.

Reconciliation Statements

RETURN ON EQUITY BEFORE TAX AND AFTER TAX

Return on equity reconciliation 1 January to 30 June 2021

in € million (if not otherwise stated)

1.1.2021

31.3.2021

30.6.2021

Equity

3,294

3,335

3,341

Less accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair

value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest

-347

-335

-328

Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial

assets at fair value through OCI, AT1-Kapital and non-controlling interest

2,947

3,000

3,013

1.1-

Calculation

30.6.2021

Annualised profit before tax attributable to shareholders less AT1-coupon

213

Annualised net income attributable to shareholders less AT1-coupon

179

Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting,

financial assets at fair value through OCI, AT1 capital and non-controlling interest

2,987

Return on equity before tax

(in %)

7.1

Return on equity after tax

(in %)

6.0

Return on equity reconciliation 1 January to 30 June 20201)

in € million (if not otherwise stated)

1.1.2020

31.3.2020

30.6.2020

Equity

3,217

3,225

3,217

Less accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial assets at fair

value through OCI and AT1 capital

-371

-362

-361

Equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting, financial

assets at fair value through OCI and AT1-Kapital

2.846

2.863

2.856

1.1-

Calculation

30.6.2020

Annualised profit before tax less AT1-coupon

43

Annualised net income less AT1-coupon

27

Average equity excluding accumulated OCI from cash flow hedge accounting,

financial assets at fair value through OCI and AT1 capital

2,855

Return on equity before tax

(in %)

1.5

Return on equity after tax

(in %)

0.9

1) Adjusted due to IAS 8.42.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Alternative Performance Measures 2021

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
