Supplement - C-029570
Supplement - C-029570
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification24 nov 2023
Date received document24 nov 2023
Issuing institutionDeutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
DescriptionSupplement - C-029570
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result
Next result
Date last update: 24 November 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 20:03:13 UTC.