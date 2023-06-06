Advanced search
    DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13:03 2023-06-06 am EDT
7.023 EUR   -3.86%
02:58aDeutsche Pfandbriefbank lose after Citi sell recommendation
DP
06/02Analysis-Banks break taboo for high-risk bonds
RE
06/01Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 01.06.2023 pbb offers fixed-term deposits via WeltSparen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank lose after Citi sell recommendation

06/06/2023 | 02:58am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank reacted to a sell recommendation by Citigroup with clear losses on Tuesday. On the trading platform Tradegate, they fell compared to the Xetra closing price of the previous day last by 2.1 percent to 7.15 euros.

Citigroup analyst Borja Ramirez Segura downgraded the papers of the real estate financier from "Neutral" to "Sell" and lowered the price target from 8.60 to 6.10 euros. He justified this by pointing out that the commercial real estate markets are in a downturn with falling prices and declining investor demand. The expert is therefore more cautious than the average analyst about the bank's loan loss provisions./edh/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
05/30Sirius Real Estate Secures EUR58 Million Credit Facility
MT
05/30Sirius Real Estate completes early refinancing of facility
AN
05/25Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 25.05.2023 pbb shareholders receive a dividend of  0.95 per sha..
PU
05/23Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/17Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : Supplement - C-028946
PU
05/16DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral ra..
MD
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Financials
Sales 2023 483 M 517 M 517 M
Net income 2023 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 9,80%
Capitalization 982 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,31 €
Average target price 9,96 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Louis Hagen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klöß-Braekler Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Heike Theißing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG0.48%1 052
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.53%79 025
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.25%59 270
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES11.86%27 703
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.50%17 701
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.2.61%15 601
