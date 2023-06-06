Deutsche Pfandbriefbank lose after Citi sell recommendation

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank reacted to a sell recommendation by Citigroup with clear losses on Tuesday. On the trading platform Tradegate, they fell compared to the Xetra closing price of the previous day last by 2.1 percent to 7.15 euros.

Citigroup analyst Borja Ramirez Segura downgraded the papers of the real estate financier from "Neutral" to "Sell" and lowered the price target from 8.60 to 6.10 euros. He justified this by pointing out that the commercial real estate markets are in a downturn with falling prices and declining investor demand. The expert is therefore more cautious than the average analyst about the bank's loan loss provisions./edh/mis