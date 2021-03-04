Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 04.03.2021 pbb performs well overall in 2020, despite burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic

03/04/2021 | 01:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Profit before taxes reaches €154 million
  • Net interest and commission income increases by around 5%,
    to €485 million
  • Net additions to risk provisioning of €126 million - existing provisons more or less double to €261 million in 2020
  • €7.3 billion of new business in the REF segment, with a significantly higher average gross margin of around 180 basis points - loan portfolio remains stable
  • Dividend proposal of €0.26 per share at the upper limit of the ECB's
    recommendation - further dividend payment to be examined in Q4
  • CEO Andreas Arndt: Improved results expected for 2021, thanks to stable to slightly higher net interest and commission income, plus lower risk costs

As reported on 26 February, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) further increased income from the lending business in 2020, increasing net interest and commission income by around 5%, to €485 million (2019: €464 million). This figure was offset by higher risk costs of €126 million net (2019: €49 million). pbb applied in particular significantly higher model-based (stage 1 and stage 2) provisions for conceivable credit risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic; in addition, provisions were increased for UK retail properties that had already been classified as stage 3 but which saw a further decline in property valuations. Administrative expenses remained unchanged from the previous year, at €204 million (2019: €202 million), thanks to strict cost management. All in all, pbb generated profit before taxes of €154 million. While this was down on the previous year's high level (2019: €216 million), overall it represents a good performance in a difficult market environment: at €280 million, this has been pbb's best result in the operative lending business before risk provisioning since the IPO.

After taxes of €37 million and taking into account the AT1 coupon of €17 million, €100 million or €0.74 per share was attributable to ordinary shareholders. On this basis, pbb will propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 to distribute a dividend of €0.26 per no-par value share entitled to dividends. This amount corresponds to the maximum permitted under the recommendation put forward by the ECB on the dividend policy of the banks under its direct supervision. Should the ECB reach a more favourable assessment of the market after 30 September, allowing distributions to be increased, pbb will examine options for any further dividend payments at that point.

pbb took a particularly selective approach to new business in the financial year under review, due to the uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. After a strong fourth quarter with €3.0 billion pbb originated a total of €7.3 billion in commercial real estate finance business in 2020 while applying even stricter risk parameters (2019: € 9.0 billion; in each case including extensions beyond one year). pbb significantly increased the average gross new business margin to around 180 basis points after approx. 155 basis points in 2019. Thanks to the strong new business and lower volume of prepayments, pbb kept its credit portfolio at a stable level in 2020.

Besides focusing on the management of its credit portfolio and the selection of new business - both of which were particularly important during the pandemic - during 2020 pbb once again invested in consistent expansion of its core business and its digital future. In doing so, pbb focussed on sustainable real estate lending, with 'green' bonds; green loans will follow as a next step. At the same time, pbb prepared the launch of a client portal in the first quarter of 2021, started the digitalisation of its client and credit processes, and expanded its CAPVERIANT credit platform.

CEO Andreas Arndt commented: 'The whole world was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020: the real estate sector and pbb were no exception here. pbb responded to this challenging environment with a strong operative performance, recognising extensive provisions for conceivable credit risks related to COVID-19 and achieving a good result overall.' Arndt remains cautious for the current financial year: 'We assume that we will not see the impact of the pandemic on macroeconomic developments and the trajectory of the real estate sector until the second half of the year. Despite all the uncertainty, we consider ourselves in a stable postion with regards to our operating business as well as our risk situation and we expect an improvement in profit before taxes for 2021 compared with 2020. We will maintain our planned investments.'

For the current financial year 2021, pbb expects stable to slightly higher net interest income, lower risk costs and stable general administrative expenses. For this reason, it guides a higher profit before taxes. It expects to originate new business of between €7.0 billion and €8.0 billion in Commercial Real Estate Finance, on slightly lower gross new business margins. The financing volume of the real estate financing portfolio is expected to rise slightly.

Please find all details in the press release here for download.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
01:45aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 04.03.2021 pbb performs well overall in 2020, despite..
PU
02/26DGAP-ADHOC  : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations wit..
DJ
02/26DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary..
EQ
02/25DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 25.02.2021 Office Real Estate Activity in Germany dec..
PU
02/2222.02.2021 DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK A : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
PU
02/22DGAP-AFR  : Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publicat..
DJ
02/03DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
01/27DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 27.01.2021 pbb successfully issued first Green Bond a..
PU
01/19DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK  : 19.01.2021 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Ge..
PU
01/19DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 487 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 85,1 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 1 228 M 1 483 M 1 481 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,46 €
Last Close Price 9,14 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG3.87%1 483
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.68%63 093
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION21.88%59 654
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES6.88%29 608
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.45%19 462
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.10%10 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ