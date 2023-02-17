Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08:43 2023-02-17 am EST
40.59 EUR   -1.35%
10:58aAfr : Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01:44aJPMorgan downgrades Deutsche Post to 'Underweight
DP
01:38aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/17/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.02.2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2023
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 03, 2023
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

17.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1561995  17.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 99 868 M 99 868 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 609 M 5 609 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 873 M 16 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,64x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 49 588 M 52 934 M 52 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,15 €
Average target price 46,21 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.97%52 934
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.7.48%160 486
FEDEX CORPORATION23.00%53 425
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.29%17 855
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.12.62%9 714
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.02%6 262