  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:39:47 2023-02-20 am EST
40.93 EUR   +0.82%
06:16aBallot on strike at the postal service has begun
DP
05:46aCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:02aPost continues to push for two-tier mail delivery
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ballot on strike at the postal service has begun

02/20/2023 | 06:16am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the wage dispute at Deutsche Post, a ballot on an indefinite strike began Monday. The poll has been launched in all federal states, said a spokesman for the Verdi union in Berlin. It is to run until March 8, with the result to be announced on March 9.

Those eligible to vote are Verdi members at the post office, which according to the union is more than 100,000. The collective agreement, in turn, applies to 160,000 letter carriers, letter carriers and other employees in Germany. If at least 75 percent of those surveyed reject the postal service's collective bargaining offer, a strike is to be called.

In the collective bargaining dispute, Verdi is demanding 15 percent higher pay; Deutsche Post believes this is not economically feasible and is offering less. The last strike at Deutsche Post was in 2015. Warning strikes have already taken place in recent weeks, causing millions of shipments to arrive with delays at the recipient's door. If there is a strike, the consequences are likely to be more serious./wdw/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.73% 40.925 Delayed Quote.15.41%
UK 10Y CASH 0.00% 3.4716 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
06:16aBallot on strike at the postal service has begun
DP
05:46aCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:02aPost continues to push for two-tier mail delivery
DP
02/19Union launches ballot on strike at postal service
DP
02/19Vote on strike at the Post - Group threatens with outsourcing
DP
02/17Afr : Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
02/17JPMorgan downgrades Deutsche Post to 'Underweight
DP
02/17DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
02/15German Stocks Rise Amid Slowing Inflation in US, UK
MT
02/15Deutsche Post's Employees to Start Voting on Strike Action, Union Says
MT
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 99 762 M 99 762 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 603 M 5 603 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 855 M 16 855 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 48 925 M 52 170 M 52 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,60 €
Average target price 46,21 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG15.41%52 170
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.5.39%158 462
FEDEX CORPORATION21.42%53 079
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.20%17 728
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 759
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.16%6 254