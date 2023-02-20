Ballot on strike at the postal service has begun

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the wage dispute at Deutsche Post, a ballot on an indefinite strike began Monday. The poll has been launched in all federal states, said a spokesman for the Verdi union in Berlin. It is to run until March 8, with the result to be announced on March 9.

Those eligible to vote are Verdi members at the post office, which according to the union is more than 100,000. The collective agreement, in turn, applies to 160,000 letter carriers, letter carriers and other employees in Germany. If at least 75 percent of those surveyed reject the postal service's collective bargaining offer, a strike is to be called.

In the collective bargaining dispute, Verdi is demanding 15 percent higher pay; Deutsche Post believes this is not economically feasible and is offering less. The last strike at Deutsche Post was in 2015. Warning strikes have already taken place in recent weeks, causing millions of shipments to arrive with delays at the recipient's door. If there is a strike, the consequences are likely to be more serious./wdw/DP/ngu