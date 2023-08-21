LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - British investment bank Barclays left its rating on DHL Group at "Overweight" with a price target of 55 euros. Even though the pandemic boom is over, the potential remains high, analyst Alexia Dogani wrote in a research note presented on Monday. This includes, for example, the growing e-commerce market. In some areas, the logistics group is an industry leader, which is not yet fully recognized by the market./jcf/la

