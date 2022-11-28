Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23 2022-11-28 am EST
38.01 EUR   -0.70%
CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

11/28/2022 | 05:00am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

28.11.2022 / 10:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

28 November 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 21 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022, a number of 746,362 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
21 Nov 2022 219,171 38.1563 8,362,754.43
22 Nov 2022 158,962 38.1258 6,060,553.42
23 Nov 2022 161,191 37.8707 6,104,416.00
24 Nov 2022 64,347 38.4628 2,474,965.79
25 Nov 2022 142,691 38.2880 5,463,353.01
 
Total		 746,362 38.1397 28,466,042.65

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022 amounts to 2,136,726 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


28.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498793  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
