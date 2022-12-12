Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-12-12 am EST
37.88 EUR   -0.98%
37.88 EUR   -0.98%
05:40aDeutsche Post UK Unit Receives Green Heavy Vehicles from Volvo
MT
05:23aCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/08Deutsche Post Launches Second Fashion Collection with Designer Christy Ng
MT
CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

12/12/2022 | 05:23am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

12.12.2022 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

12 December 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 05 December 2022 until and including 09 December 2022, a number of 811,496 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
05 Dec 2022 185,092 38.6689 7,157,304.04
06 Dec 2022 141,511 38.3807 5,431,291.24
07 Dec 2022 155,613 38.4778 5,987,645.89
08 Dec 2022 224,102 37.9556 8,505,925.87
09 Dec 2022 105,178 38.1423 4,011,730.83
 
Total		 811,496 38.3168 31,093,897.87

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 09 December 2022 amounts to 3,642,289 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1510581  12.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
