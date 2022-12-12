CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

12 December 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 05 December 2022 until and including 09 December 2022, a number of 811,496 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 05 Dec 2022 185,092 38.6689 7,157,304.04 06 Dec 2022 141,511 38.3807 5,431,291.24 07 Dec 2022 155,613 38.4778 5,987,645.89 08 Dec 2022 224,102 37.9556 8,505,925.87 09 Dec 2022 105,178 38.1423 4,011,730.83

Total 811,496 38.3168 31,093,897.87

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 09 December 2022 amounts to 3,642,289 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.