CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
27 December 2022
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004
In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 23 December 2022, a number of 956,654 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares acquired
|Average price (€)
|Purchased volume (€)
|19 Dec 2022
|442,057
|35.0108
|15,476,769.22
|20 Dec 2022
|206,077
|34.4849
|7,106,544.74
|21 Dec 2022
|12,959
|34.9461
|452,866.51
|22 Dec 2022
|234,428
|34.8646
|8,173,238.45
|23 Dec 2022
|61,133
|34.9474
|2,136,439.40
|
Total
|956,654
|34.8568
|33,345,858.32
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 23 December 2022 amounts to 5,752,388 shares.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.