  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:46 2022-12-27 am EST
35.28 EUR   +0.64%
12/21Brightdrop expands to canada, adds dhl express to customer portfolio and begins production at the country's first large-scale ev plant
AQ
12/21Deutsche Post Unit To Use Eni's SAF In Flights From Milan Airport
MT
12/19Cms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 06:00am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 December 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 23 December 2022, a number of 956,654 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
19 Dec 2022 442,057 35.0108 15,476,769.22
20 Dec 2022 206,077 34.4849 7,106,544.74
21 Dec 2022 12,959 34.9461 452,866.51
22 Dec 2022 234,428 34.8646 8,173,238.45
23 Dec 2022 61,133 34.9474 2,136,439.40
 
Total		 956,654 34.8568 33,345,858.32

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 23 December 2022 amounts to 5,752,388 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522081  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
