  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:53:37 27/02/2023 GMT
40.18 EUR   +0.73%
12:38pCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:06aHSBC downgrades Deutsche Post to 'Hold', citing freight rates
DP
10:50aSpeculation about state stake leaves Post share relatively cold
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 12:38pm GMT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 February 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 February 2023 until and including 24 February 2023, a number of 604,071 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
20 Feb 2023 119,836 40.8893 4,900,010.15
21 Feb 2023 121,255 40.4109 4,900,023.68
22 Feb 2023 122,156 40.1130 4,900,043.63
23 Feb 2023 120,105 40.7981 4,900,055.80
24 Feb 2023 120,719 40.5902 4,900,008.35
 
Total		 604,071 40.5584 24,500,141.62

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 24 February 2023 amounts to 9,895,668 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1569289  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 98 709 M 82 625 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 543 M 4 640 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 678 M 13 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 48 064 M 50 711 M 42 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,89 €
Average target price 46,09 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.37%50 711
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.63%154 702
FEDEX CORPORATION17.37%51 307
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.15%16 541
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.11.64%9 471
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD10.97%6 157