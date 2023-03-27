Advanced search
CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

03/27/2023 | 08:11am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 March 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023, a number of 560,906 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
20 Mar 2023 114,551 40.9220 4,687,656.02
21 Mar 2023 112,055 41.8376 4,688,112.27
22 Mar 2023 111,392 42.0821 4,687,609.28
23 Mar 2023 108,066 42.5787 4,601,309.79
24 Mar 2023 114,842 41.5593 4,772,753.13
 
Total		 560,906 41.7850 23,437,440.50

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 1,254,671 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593313  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
