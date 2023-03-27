CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 March 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 March 2023 until and including 24 March 2023, a number of 576,743 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 20 Mar 2023 108,670 40.9151 4,446,243.92 21 Mar 2023 117,920 41.8490 4,934,834.08 22 Mar 2023 65,949 41.8997 2,763,243.32 23 Mar 2023 160,578 42.5663 6,835,211.32 24 Mar 2023 123,626 41.5625 5,138,205.63

Total 576,743 41.8171 24,117,738.26

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 09 November 2022 until and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 12,289,476 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.