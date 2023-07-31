Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

31 July 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 July 2023 until and including 28 July 2023, a number of 1,161,342 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 24 Jul 2023 206,624 46.2811 9,562,786.01 25 Jul 2023 0 - 0.00 26 Jul 2023 468,975 45.5790 21,375,411.53 27 Jul 2023 473,186 46.5611 22,032,060.66 28 Jul 2023 12,557 46.2364 580,590.47

Total 1,161,342 46.1112 53,550,848.67

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 28 July 2023 amounts to 3,314,602 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.