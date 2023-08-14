Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

14 August 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 07 August 2023 until and including 11 August 2023, a number of 692,762 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 07 Aug 2023 123,600 43.7809 5,411,319.24 08 Aug 2023 221,938 43.3215 9,614,687.07 09 Aug 2023 85,360 43.7282 3,732,639.15 10 Aug 2023 10,293 44.0877 453,794.70 11 Aug 2023 251,571 43.8928 11,042,155.59

Total 692,762 43.6724 30,254,595.74

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 11 August 2023 amounts to 5,159,445 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.