Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2023 / 16:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Pablo
Last name(s):Ciano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 647,3524 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
44.9241 EUR29081.7518 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
44.9241 EUR29081.7518 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:UBS
MIC:UBSI


04.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet:www.dpdhl.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84457  04.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1672541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp