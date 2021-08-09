Log in
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/09 04:19:58 am
57.605 EUR   -0.13%
04:09aDGAP-CMS : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : NorldLB reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08/09/2021 | 04:09am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation 
(EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the 
commission 
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-09 / 10:08 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of 
the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission 
Information on share buyback program 
09. August 2021 
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany 
WKN: 555200 
ISIN: DE0005552004 
In the time period from 02 August 2021 until and including 06 August 2021, a number of 444,733 shares were bought back 
within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG. 
Shares were bought back as follows: 
Date          Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?) 
  02 Aug 2021                   251,385           57.3888        14,426,683.49 
  03 Aug 2021                    44,171           57.5624         2,542,588.77 
  04 Aug 2021                    18,285           57.8146         1,057,139.96 
  05 Aug 2021                    59,172           57.5941         3,407,958.09 
  06 Aug 2021                    71,720           58.0076         4,160,305.07 
 
 
        Total                   444,733           57.5507        25,594,675.38

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/ investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 06 August 2021 amounts to 6,401,775 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg EVP Investor Relations Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Post AG 
              Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dpdhl.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224904 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224904&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

