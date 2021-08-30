Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08/30/2021 | 06:21am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-30 / 12:20 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program 30. August 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 27 August 2021, a number of 441,530 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows: 

Date          Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Purchased volume (EUR) 
  23 Aug 2021                    17,619           59.7586         1,052,886.77 
  24 Aug 2021                    59,386           59.7591         3,548,853.91 
  25 Aug 2021                   108,869           59.6254         6,491,357.67 
  26 Aug 2021                   132,466           59.1416         7,834,251.19 
  27 Aug 2021                   123,190           59.0143         7,269,971.62 
 
 
        Total                   441,530           59.3330        26,197,321.16

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/ investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 27 August 2021 amounts to 7,417,702 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg EVP Investor Relations Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Post AG 
              Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dpdhl.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229721 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)

