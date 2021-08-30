DGAP-CMS : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-30 / 12:20 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information on share buyback program 30. August 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 27 August 2021, a number of 441,530 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Purchased volume (EUR) 23 Aug 2021 17,619 59.7586 1,052,886.77 24 Aug 2021 59,386 59.7591 3,548,853.91 25 Aug 2021 108,869 59.6254 6,491,357.67 26 Aug 2021 132,466 59.1416 7,834,251.19 27 Aug 2021 123,190 59.0143 7,269,971.62 Total 441,530 59.3330 26,197,321.16

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/ investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 27 August 2021 amounts to 7,417,702 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg EVP Investor Relations Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com

1229721 2021-08-30

