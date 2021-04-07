DGAP-DD : Deutsche Post AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.04.2021 / 11:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Jörg Last name(s): von Dosky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Post AG b) LEI 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004 b) Nature of the transaction Entitlement to a transfer of 357.223 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-01; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

