Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/07 05:36:44 am
46.973 EUR   -0.39%
05:29aDGAP-DD  : Deutsche Post AG english
DJ
03:18aDEUTSCHE POST  : CEO Virtual Roadshow (World), 8 April 2021
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : Deutsche Post AG english

04/07/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
07.04.2021 / 11:28 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Jörg 
 
 Last name(s):  von Dosky 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Post AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005552004 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Entitlement to a transfer of 357.223 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an 
 employee share offering (share matching scheme). 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0 EUR          0 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0 EUR         0 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-01; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Post AG 
              Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dpdhl.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65311 07.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
05:29aDGAP-DD  : Deutsche Post AG english
DJ
03:18aDEUTSCHE POST  : CEO Virtual Roadshow (World), 8 April 2021
PU
04/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE POST  : Zim Targets Monthly Delivery of 1 Million Doses
AQ
03/30DEUTSCHE POST  : DHL Express 2020 EBIT Soars 35% in 2020
MT
03/30DEUTSCHE POST AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
03/29DEUTSCHE POST AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/29DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/29DEUTSCHE POST  : CEO Virtual Roadshow (Europe), 29 March 2021
PU
03/26New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70 160 M 83 330 M 83 330 M
Net income 2021 3 591 M 4 265 M 4 265 M
Net Debt 2021 14 174 M 16 835 M 16 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 58 304 M 69 056 M 69 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 521 842
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,66 €
Last Close Price 47,16 €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.43%69 056
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC2.71%150 382
FEDEX CORPORATION8.69%74 872
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.15.59%18 546
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.02%14 310
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.22%10 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ