Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
38.39 EUR   -2.41%
03:52pDHL Express Americas to invest $137 million in operating capacity this year-executive
RE
07:06aDeutsche Post Unit Opens New Logistics Terminal In Bulgaria
MT
05/16DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DHL Express Americas to invest $137 million in operating capacity this year-executive

05/18/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Americas division of German logistics giant Deutsche Post AG will invest $137 million this year in increasing its operating capacity, including spending on airplanes, its chief said on Wednesday.

DHL Express in the Americas - which covers countries from Canada to Chile - is also planning to double its electric vehicle fleet from 327 units, the division's chief executive, Mike Parra, told Reuters.

"Just this year there will be $137 million in the Americas, in operation expansions, installation and building capacity; the other part is investments in airplanes," Parra said, adding that the company will add a new flight from Miami to South America in July. "The last part of investments is in electric vehicles."

Income for the Americas division was up 29% last year compared with the year before, at 5 billion euros ($5.23 billion).

The company is holding fast to its EBITDA projection of 8 billion euros for this year, Parra said, though outcomes will depend on the next three months and global pressures like lockdowns in China, the war in Ukraine and high inflation.

"In March and April we started to see the impact of China in terms of the pandemic and ... also in supplies and movement in Ukraine," Parra said in a telephone interview.

Inflation increases around the world have lead to higher gasoline costs, he added.

"Up until now we're keeping the guidance that we gave to the market, but I don't know if that will change or not, that will depend a lot on the next 90 days," he said.

Once coronavirus restrictions in China are lifted and prices moderate, Parra said he expects soaring shipments.

"We are going to see a quantity of material that will come from China to many countries in the Americas, because demand is higher than the capacity at this time."

($1 = 0.9557 euro)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nelson Bocanegra


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
03:52pDHL Express Americas to invest $137 million in operating capacity this year-executive
RE
07:06aDeutsche Post Unit Opens New Logistics Terminal In Bulgaria
MT
05/16DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/16DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/16DEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/13DEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12Volvo To Supply 40 Electric Trucks To DHL
MT
05/12DEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12DHL and Volvo Trucks kick-off new zero emission cooperation with order for up to 44 ele..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 000 M 90 251 M 90 251 M
Net income 2022 5 039 M 5 288 M 5 288 M
Net Debt 2022 16 785 M 17 614 M 17 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,70x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 47 219 M 49 553 M 49 553 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 587 737
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 39,34 €
Average target price 62,76 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-30.42%50 558
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-14.56%160 022
FEDEX CORPORATION-14.36%57 408
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-14.49%19 263
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-15.45%11 183
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.23.81%7 713