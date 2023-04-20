Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:20:06 2023-04-20 am EDT
43.52 EUR   -0.10%
05:13aDHL Express Orders Nine Cargo Aircraft Amid Sustainability Plan
DJ
04/19EMEA Morning Briefing: Market Weighs Outlook for Earnings, Interest Rates
DJ
04/17New contract: Deutsche Post continues to distribute special-issue stamps of the German government
DP
DHL Express Orders Nine Cargo Aircraft Amid Sustainability Plan

04/20/2023 | 05:13am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


DHL Express said Thursday that it is renewing its long-haul aircraft fleet with an order for nine Mammoth-converted B777-200LR freighters from Jetran that will bring it closer to its sustainability goals.

The logistics company, part of Deutsche Post AG, said the model it has ordered reduces carbon-dioxide emissions by 18% compared to legacy airplanes and is more fuel-efficient.

The first cargo aircraft will be delivered next year and the rest of the order is expected to be supplied by early 2027, DHL said.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0512ET

Financials
Sales 2023 84 940 M 93 106 M 93 106 M
Net income 2023 4 046 M 4 434 M 4 434 M
Net Debt 2023 18 895 M 20 711 M 20 711 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 52 217 M 57 237 M 57 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 554 975
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,56 €
Average target price 46,31 €
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.82%57 237
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.11.67%167 937
FEDEX CORPORATION32.50%57 683
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.62%17 274
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.17%9 092
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.23.12%6 243
