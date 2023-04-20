DHL Express Orders Nine Cargo Aircraft Amid Sustainability Plan

By Adria Calatayud

DHL Express said Thursday that it is renewing its long-haul aircraft fleet with an order for nine Mammoth-converted B777-200LR freighters from Jetran that will bring it closer to its sustainability goals.

The logistics company, part of Deutsche Post AG, said the model it has ordered reduces carbon-dioxide emissions by 18% compared to legacy airplanes and is more fuel-efficient.

The first cargo aircraft will be delivered next year and the rest of the order is expected to be supplied by early 2027, DHL said.

