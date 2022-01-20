Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/20 07:05:02 am
53.805 EUR   -0.01%
07:01aDHL expects freight rates to stay high in 2022
RE
01/17DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/12Deutsche Post To Sell Unit Greenplan To Management Team
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DHL expects freight rates to stay high in 2022

01/20/2022 | 07:01am EST
DHL delivery packages are seen inside the new DHL Express hub near Paris

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL does not expect freight costs to ease this year and is advising customers to agree longer-term contracts as a hedge, the head of the DHL freight business said in an interview.

"The short-term rate will rise a little in air and ocean freight, the long-term rate will probably remain at the 2021 level," Tim Scharwath told Reuters.

"In air freight, the rate might even go up a little bit more in the short term, there is even tighter capacity there."

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted global supply chains, slowing flows of raw materials, parts and consumer goods.

Shortages of freight capacity - both ocean and air - have pushed up shipping costs globally, with the pandemic also extending port waiting times due to labour shortages and traffic disruptions.

U.S. rival FedEx Corp warned this month that rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant has caused staff shortages and delays in shipments transported on aircraft.

"In sea freight, we will not return to the rates we had before the coronavirus crisis," Scharwath said.

"If you want to sell a stool for 10 euros from China, then this can become a problem due to the transport costs," he said. "This will also force a review of some business models."

Scharwath recommended that customers sign contracts for two to three years to hedge against future price rises: "You buy stability through long-term commitment."

The DHL freight unit expects the high rates to continue to buoy profits in 2022: "Our goal is to keep the operating result at least at the high level we had in the first nine months of 2021," Scharwath said.

The division, which employs more than 42,000 people and was once the group's problem child, has become a profit generator under Scharwath's direction.

He wants to keep the operating margin above 5.5% by 2025. The unit recorded a margin of 5.7% in the first nine months of 2021.

DHL says its freight division is the market leader in the air freight market ahead of Kuehne+Nagel, and number two in sea freight among logistics firms behind that company.

(Corrects spelling of name, paragraph 2, 7)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Zuzanna Szymanska and Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG -0.04% 53.81 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.45% 252.19 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG 0.08% 264.5 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
TIM S.A. 2.20% 12.99 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
Financials
Sales 2021 79 141 M 89 810 M 89 810 M
Net income 2021 4 999 M 5 673 M 5 673 M
Net Debt 2021 14 012 M 15 901 M 15 901 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 65 898 M 74 790 M 74 781 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 580 612
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-4.83%74 790
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-4.94%177 096
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.05%66 823
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-10.35%20 162
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-8.47%13 706
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.13%7 713