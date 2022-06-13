Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-06-13 am EDT
33.66 EUR   -3.31%
05:08aDHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable
RE
05:02aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:46aDHL's Freight-forwarding Arm Expects Global Supply Chain Woes To Ease In 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

06/13/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A DHL logo is seen on a DHL Boeing 757 aircraft during a charity fundraising event at the Safi Aviation Park in Safi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday.

DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price.

"The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

DHL added that even with the price increases, it would still remain below average parcel prices in Europe, based on a comparison published by the network regulator in November 2021.

($1 = 0.9546 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
05:08aDHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable
RE
05:02aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:46aDHL's Freight-forwarding Arm Expects Global Supply Chain Woes To Ease In 2023
MT
06/10Deutsche Post Unit Opens New Transshipment Facility In Germany
MT
06/10DEUTSCHE POST : CEO – Exane BNP Paribas European CEO Conference (Paris), 14 June 202..
PU
06/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/09Deutsche Post DHL's Supply Chain Unit To Open IKEA Fulfillment Center In Germany
MT
06/07DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/02Dhl supply chain global is a leader in 2022 gartner magic quadrant for third-party logi..
AQ
05/30DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 634 M 92 217 M 92 217 M
Net income 2022 4 976 M 5 237 M 5 237 M
Net Debt 2022 14 477 M 15 234 M 15 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 42 443 M 44 663 M 44 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 587 737
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,82 €
Average target price 60,85 €
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-38.42%44 663
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-19.26%151 205
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.05%53 590
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-26.68%16 517
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-15.52%10 770
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.17.57%7 623