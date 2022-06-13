DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price.

"The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

DHL added that even with the price increases, it would still remain below average parcel prices in Europe, based on a comparison published by the network regulator in November 2021.

($1 = 0.9546 euros)

