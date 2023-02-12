Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:05 2023-02-10 am EST
40.95 EUR   -1.81%
11:09aDPVKOM: Postal offer 'meets all our demands'
DP
02/10Wage talks between Deutsche Post, Verdi union fail in third round
RE
02/10WDH: Collective bargaining for postal service fails
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DPVKOM: Postal offer 'meets all our demands'

02/12/2023 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With regard to the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post, the DPVKOM trade union has commented positively on the offer, which Verdi has already rejected. "This is the best offer that there has been for years at Deutsche Post. It meets all our demands," union chairwoman Christina Dahlhaus told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Like Verdi, DPVKOM also represents postal workers, but it has fewer members. The postal service is therefore negotiating with Verdi.

After a three-day marathon negotiation in Düsseldorf without an agreement, Verdi had declared the collective bargaining for the approximately 160,000 parcel carriers, letter carriers and other employees of Deutsche Post in Germany to have failed on Friday. According to the Post, it had offered an increase in all collectively agreed wages and training allowances by a total of 340 euros per month in two stages from the beginning of 2024 - with the collective agreement running until the end of 2024.

Verdi has initiated a ballot on industrial action to enforce the collective bargaining demands. There was initially no information on a date for the ballot or for further work stoppages./tos/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
11:09aDPVKOM: Postal offer 'meets all our demands'
DP
02/10Wage talks between Deutsche Post, Verdi union fail in third round
RE
02/10WDH: Collective bargaining for postal service fails
DP
02/10Collective bargaining talks between Deutsche Post and Verdi continue
DP
02/09Postal collective bargaining talks continue - Verdi demands 'acceptable offer'
DP
02/08Postal collective bargaining to continue
DP
02/08Bernstein downgrades Deutsche Post to 'Market-Perform' - Target high
DP
02/08DEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein is Neutral
MD
02/07Postal collective bargaining to continue
DP
02/07Trending : Around 14,000 Deutsche Post Employees Strike Amid Wage Dispute
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 99 911 M 99 911 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 611 M 5 611 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 881 M 16 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 49 347 M 52 699 M 52 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,95 €
Average target price 47,06 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.40%52 699
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.28%160 200
FEDEX CORPORATION20.45%52 844
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.67%17 817
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.99%10 026
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD12.41%6 466