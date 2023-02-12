DPVKOM: Postal offer 'meets all our demands'

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With regard to the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post, the DPVKOM trade union has commented positively on the offer, which Verdi has already rejected. "This is the best offer that there has been for years at Deutsche Post. It meets all our demands," union chairwoman Christina Dahlhaus told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Like Verdi, DPVKOM also represents postal workers, but it has fewer members. The postal service is therefore negotiating with Verdi.

After a three-day marathon negotiation in Düsseldorf without an agreement, Verdi had declared the collective bargaining for the approximately 160,000 parcel carriers, letter carriers and other employees of Deutsche Post in Germany to have failed on Friday. According to the Post, it had offered an increase in all collectively agreed wages and training allowances by a total of 340 euros per month in two stages from the beginning of 2024 - with the collective agreement running until the end of 2024.

Verdi has initiated a ballot on industrial action to enforce the collective bargaining demands. There was initially no information on a date for the ballot or for further work stoppages./tos/DP/he