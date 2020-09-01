Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries

* Parts of Africa, Latam, Asia could lose out
* mRNA vaccines have stringent cooling requirements
* Companies working on less exacting formulations
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Getting a coronavirus vaccine
from manufacturing sites to some parts of the world with rural
populations and unreliable electricity supply will be an immense
challenge, given the need to store some vials at temperatures as
low as minus 80 degrees Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit), Deutsche Post
warned on Tuesday.
The German logistics firm said that distribution of an
eventual vaccine across large parts of Africa, South America and
Asia would require extraordinary measures to keep deliveries of
so-called mRNA vaccines refrigerated at Antarctic-level
temperatures.
Companies developing vaccines requiring exceptional cold
storage, such as Moderna and CureVac, are
working hard to make their injections last longer in transit.
The novel class of mRNA vaccines is among the furthest
advanced in a field of 33 immunisation shots currently being
tested on humans globally, but they may need to be cooled at
minus 80 degrees Celsius.
But upgrading cold storage infrastructure in regions outside
the 25 most advanced countries, home to one third of the global
population, will pose an immense challenge, said Deutsche Post
in its study, conducted with consultancy firm McKinsey.
Vaccine developers Translate Bio and Moderna said
in June they are working to produce evidence in time for the
rollout that their respective products can be shipped and stored
at less extreme temperatures.
A spokesman for CureVac said its vaccine candidate is based
on an experimental rabies vaccine which has already been shown
to keep its molecular structure when stored in a regular fridge
for months. Tests are underway to show the COVID-19 product has
the same durability and the company is confident the data will
be "competitive", he added.
Deutsche Post said that even if the vaccine cold chain
requires temperatures of only minus 8 degrees Celsius the share
of the world’s population with reliable access to it increases
only to about 70%, with substantial parts of Africa at risk of
missing out.
"We anticipate 10 billion vaccine doses will have to be
distributed across the world, and that includes regions that
don't have motorway access every five miles," Katja Busch, Chief
Commercial Officer of Deutsche Post's DHL global forwarding
unit, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Louise
Heavens)