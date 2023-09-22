FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research lowered its price target for DHL Group to 49 euros from 54 euros and left its rating at "buy". The recent significant increase in fuel costs is weighing on DHL Express' results and at the same time he sees no reason for a strong recovery in air and ocean freight volumes, analyst Andy Chu wrote in a research report available Friday./ck/zb

Publication of the original study: 22.09.2023 / Time not specified in study / CET

First disclosure of original study: 22.09.2023 / 06:49 / CET

