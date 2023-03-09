Deutsche Post : 2022 ESG Presentation

Advanced search
FOR INTERNAL USE

Our Approach Environment Social Responsibility Governance

OUR PURPOSE

CONNECTING PEOPLE.

IMPROVING LIVES.

Sustainability 2022

Our Approach

DEUTSCHE

POST DHL GROUP - THE WORLD'S LEADING LOGISTICS COMPANY

Two strong brands connecting people and markets, enabling global trade.

DHL is the world's leading logistics brand, offering

Deutsche Post is Europe's leading

customers a unique product portfolio.

postal service provider.

Express

International1: 1.1m shipments per working day

Post & Parcel Germany

Domestic2: 554,000 shipments per working day

Global Forwarding,

Air freight: 1.9m tonnes export freight

48 million letters per working day

Freight

Ocean freight: 3.3m TEU3

6.2 million parcels per working day

Supply Chain

15 m m² warehousing and operational space4

11,300 Packstations

eCommerce

>1.5 billion parcels

108,400 mailboxes

Solutions

Revenue

€94,436 million

EBIT

€8,436 million

Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 600,000

Free cash flow

€4,607 million

people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide.

1 Time Definite International (TDI). 2 Time Definite Domestic (TDD). 3 TEU = Twenty-foot equivalent unit.

2

4 Owned and leased warehouses.

SUSTAINABILITY IN FIGURES

>300 aircraft

600,000 employees globally

220 countries and territories

118,500 vehicles of which

4,900 apprentices and trainees

12,500 locations

29,200 e-vehicles

€26 billion in staff costs

3 international hubs in Leipzig (DE),

27,100 bicycles of which

Cincinnati (US) and Singapore

13,500 e-trikes

1 Headquarters in Bonn, Germany

36.5 million tonnes CO2e footprint

3

Our Approach Environment Social Responsibility Governance

ANCHORING SUSTAINABILITY IN OUR DAILY OPERATIONS WITH THE

ESG ROADMAP

Our Approach Strategy

DELIVERING EXCELLENCE IN A DIGITAL WORLD

We take responsibility for providing exceptional quality and facilitating sustainable growth.

Demand for logistics continues to rise and we remain on course for growth. This is why we take responsibility not only for what we do, but for how we do it and the conditions under which our services are performed.

In the future, we will focus even more consistently on harnessing the sustained potential for profitable long-term growth contained in our core logistics operations. As we do so, the logistics sector will be shaped by four major trends:

SUSTAINABILITY DIGITALIZATION E-COMMERCE GLOBALIZATION

5

Financials
Sales 2022 94 084 M 99 402 M 99 402 M
Net income 2022 5 280 M 5 579 M 5 579 M
Net Debt 2022 15 662 M 16 547 M 16 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 49 184 M 51 965 M 51 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,82 €
Average target price 45,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.02%51 965
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.02%157 381
FEDEX CORPORATION19.12%52 075
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.6.69%16 924
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.45%8 977
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD8.96%6 017