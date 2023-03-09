Deutsche Post : 2022 ESG Presentation

Our Approach Strategy

We take responsibility for providing exceptional quality and facilitating sustainable growth.

Demand for logistics continues to rise and we remain on course for growth. This is why we take responsibility not only for what we do, but for how we do it and the conditions under which our services are performed.

In the future, we will focus even more consistently on harnessing the sustained potential for profitable long-term growth contained in our core logistics operations. As we do so, the logistics sector will be shaped by four major trends:

SUSTAINABILITY DIGITALIZATION E-COMMERCE GLOBALIZATION