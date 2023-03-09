Deutsche Post : 2022 ESG Presentation

Our Approach Environment Social Responsibility Governance
OUR PURPOSE
CONNECTING PEOPLE.
IMPROVING LIVES.
Sustainability 2022
DEUTSCHE
POST DHL GROUP - THE WORLD'S LEADING LOGISTICS COMPANY
Two strong brands connecting people and markets, enabling global trade.
DHL is the world's leading logistics brand, offering
Deutsche Post is Europe's leading
customers a unique product portfolio.
postal service provider.
Express
International1: 1.1m shipments per working day
Post & Parcel Germany
Domestic2: 554,000 shipments per working day
Global Forwarding,
Air freight: 1.9m tonnes export freight
48 million letters per working day
Freight
Ocean freight: 3.3m TEU3
6.2 million parcels per working day
Supply Chain
15 m m² warehousing and operational space4
11,300 Packstations
eCommerce
>1.5 billion parcels
108,400 mailboxes
Solutions
Revenue
€94,436 million
EBIT
€8,436 million
Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 600,000
Free cash flow
€4,607 million
people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide.
1 Time Definite International (TDI). 2 Time Definite Domestic (TDD). 3 TEU = Twenty-foot equivalent unit.
2
4 Owned and leased warehouses.
SUSTAINABILITY IN FIGURES
>300 aircraft
600,000 employees globally
220 countries and territories
118,500 vehicles of which
4,900 apprentices and trainees
12,500 locations
29,200 e-vehicles
€26billion in staff costs
3 international hubs in Leipzig (DE),
27,100 bicycles of which
Cincinnati (US) and Singapore
13,500 e-trikes
1 Headquarters in Bonn, Germany
36.5 million tonnes CO2e footprint
3
ANCHORING SUSTAINABILITY IN OUR DAILY OPERATIONS WITH THE
ESG ROADMAP
DELIVERING EXCELLENCE IN A DIGITAL WORLD
We take responsibility for providing exceptional quality and facilitating sustainable growth.
Demand for logistics continues to rise and we remain on course for growth. This is why we take responsibility not only for what we do, but for how we do it and the conditions under which our services are performed.
In the future, we will focus even more consistently on harnessing the sustained potential for profitable long-term growth contained in our core logistics operations. As we do so, the logistics sector will be shaped by four major trends: